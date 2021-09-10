Big Tech Has Made Billions Off the 20-Year War on Terror

HomeNewsBig Tech Has Made Billions Off the 20-Year War on Terror
Silicon Valley owes its existence to efforts stretching back to World War II and the Cold War to leverage military spending, state intervention, and protection from competition in the form of early grants, contracts, and government-backed monopolies.
According to the report, as Big Tech has increased its contracts with the federal government, it has also managed to edge out traditional military contractors such as Raytheon and Northop Grumman which have seen their contracts stabilize or decline in number since 2010.
In 2020, Microsoft was able to win a $230 million contract with the department and is angling itself to snatch up another $3.4 billion DHS cloud computing contract the agency announced this year as part of the $10 billion Pentagon cloud computing contract that was cancelled last year with the aim of splitting the work with Amazon.