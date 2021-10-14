Big Tech to face another bipartisan antitrust bill

A bipartisan group of lawmakers, headed by Senators Amy Klobuchar, a Democrat, and Republican Chuck Grassley, plan to introduce a bill that would bar Big Tech platforms, like Amazon and Alphabet’s Google, from favouring their products and services.

Klobuchar and Grassley’s bill would specifically prohibit platforms from requiring companies operating on their sites to purchase the platform’s goods or services and ban them from biasing search results to favour the platform.

Klobuchar is chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee’s antitrust subcommittee while Grassley is the top Republican on the full committee.