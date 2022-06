The biggest non-exchange Bitcoin whale in the world is buying up BTC in June despite bearish price movement. The whale has increased its net holdings by 927 Bitcoin this month.

The address purchased 300 BTC on June 7th, sold 500 BTC on June 9th, and then bought another 425 BTC on June 13th, 488 BTC on June 14th and 214 BTC on June 15th. The whale is the third-richest wallet in the world, behind the Binance and Bitfinex cold wallets.