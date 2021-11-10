Biggest cryptocurrency exchange in Latin America to create renewable energy tokens

HomeNewsBiggest cryptocurrency exchange in Latin America to create renewable energy tokens
Mercado Bitcoin and Comerc plan to launch two separate tokens incentivizing renewable energy use.
In an announcement to Reuters News on Thursday morning, Brazillian cryptocurrency exchange Mercado Bitcoin said it has signed an agreement with Comerc, one of the main retail energy providers in Brazil, to develop renewable energy tokens.
Mercado Bitcoin claims to be the largest cryptocurrency in Latin America, with more than three million customers.