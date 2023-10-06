Menu
Startup Course
now!
[8AM] letter
AI News
Free Book Summaries
Hiring
Submit Your Product
Upcoming Products
Submit your story (press release)
Contact
Subscribe
Home
Bill Gates-supported startup introduces AI chatbot for personalized entertainment recommendations
Bill Gates-supported startup introduces AI chatbot for personalized entertainment recommendations
October 6, 2023
Bill Gates, Microsoft co-founder, has been supporting AI development since 2016.
Gates announced in March that ‘the Age of AI has begun.’
One of his investments focuses on using AI to assist people in selecting their entertainment.
0
0
Share
0
Tweet
0
Share
0
Total
0
Shares
5/5
Via
Join 2 million subscribers
The daily newsletter for busy professionals
Name
Email
HP
subscribe to the nextbigwhat newsletter
A curated newsletter that summarizes the important news at the intersection of Global tech, India Tech and AI.
Delivered 8 AM. Daily.
More news »
India ranks among top three countries for 5G network base, says Nokia CEO
Elon Musk initiated custody suit against Grimes, seeking connection with his kids
Jio introduces six new prepaid plans with Disney+Hotstar subscriptions for ICC World Cup 2023
Total
0
Share
0
0
0
0
0
0