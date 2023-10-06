Subscribe

Bill Gates-supported startup introduces AI chatbot for personalized entertainment recommendations

  • Bill Gates, Microsoft co-founder, has been supporting AI development since 2016.
  • Gates announced in March that ‘the Age of AI has begun.’
  • One of his investments focuses on using AI to assist people in selecting their entertainment.
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0
Total
0
Shares
5/5
Via
Join 2 million subscribers





subscribe to the nextbigwhat newsletter​

A curated newsletter that summarizes the important news at the intersection of Global tech, India Tech and AI.

Delivered 8 AM. Daily.

More news »

Total
0
Share
0
0
0
0
0
0