Bill to ban private cryptocurrencies to be introduced in this Winter Session
- The Crypto Bill is among a total of 29 Bills that have been listed for introduction.
- A Bill to prohibit all private cryptocurrencies in India with certain exceptions is expected to be taken up for final consideration and passing during the Winter Session starting on November 29, 2021.
- The Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021, is among 26 new Bills of a total of 29 Bills in the government’s legislative agenda.
