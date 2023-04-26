- Binance has called off the proposed $1.3 billion sale to purchase Voyager Digital’s assets.
- Last month, a federal judge temporarily blocked the deal, allowing the US government more time to appeal the legality of the deal.
Binance cancels $1.3 billion deal to purchase Voyager’s assets
