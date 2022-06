The CEO of the world’s largest crypto exchange Binance has shared some rather bearish sentiments for the short-term for bitcoin. The digital asset which had touched $69,000 in November last year has been unable to recover to that point

“I think given this price drop, from the all-time high of 68k to 20k now, it will probably take a while to get back,” Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao said. “It probably will take a few months or a couple of years.”