Binance CEO ‘CZ’ has some advice for you if you are in crypto business November 9, 2022 Two big lessons: 1: Never use a token you created as collateral. 2: Don’t borrow if you run a crypto business. Don't use capital "efficiently". Have a large reserve.Binance has never used BNB for collateral, and we have never taken on debt.Stay #SAFU.🙏— CZ 🔶 Binance (@cz_binance) November 8, 2022 0 0 0 0 0 0 [Via] Download CHAI: Short news app created for busy professionals like you Get CHAI App - a reimagined fluid short news experience that delivers you clarity and all the important news and trends from your industry. No signup needed ! Download CHAI App (Android, iOS)