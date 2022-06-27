Binance CEO Is “looking at 50 to 100 deals,” Wants to Help Insolvent Companies

“We’re seeing that a number of firms are insolvent, but it’s a small number in the grand scheme of things,” Changpeng Zhao, founder and chief operating officer of crypto exchange Binance said. Zhao said Binance is currently “looking at 50 to 100 deals.”

But in CZ’s view, these transactions aren’t necessarily bailouts, calling this an “overloaded word.” “We do look at stressed assets, companies that are insolvent and we’d like to help them either with loans, minority investments or even with majority acquisitions,” CZ said.