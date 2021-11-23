    Binance is reportedly looking for global wealth funds to invest in the company

    • Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, is reportedly in talks with sovereign global wealth funds to sell them a stake in the company.
    • US, Binance is now also seeking global funding to improve relationships with regulators, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao said in a Tuesday interview with The Financial Times.
    • As Binance is currently at the preliminary stages of discussions, it’s still early to disclose the names of wealth funds involved in the capital raising, Zhao said.
