Binance is reportedly looking for global wealth funds to invest in the company

- Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, is reportedly in talks with sovereign global wealth funds to sell them a stake in the company.
- US, Binance is now also seeking global funding to improve relationships with regulators, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao said in a Tuesday interview with The Financial Times.
- As Binance is currently at the preliminary stages of discussions, it’s still early to disclose the names of wealth funds involved in the capital raising, Zhao said.
