Binance is offering free courses on cryptocurrency, blockchain, Web3, and the metaverse for its millions of customers. An NFT certificate will be awarded once the students have finished all of these courses.

Six modules will make up the course, the first of which is a beginner’s course that covers the fundamental facts and investing techniques of the sector.

[Via]

» Download CHAI APP: The News App for Tech Professionals 👇 (Android, iOS)