Following the suspension, USDC issuer Circle tweeted that USDC on Solana is running normally and that there are no problems with issuing or redeeming the stablecoin.

Although Binance automatically converts USDC deposits to Binance USD, its own stablecoin. On Nov. 17, Binance again started accepting deposits for the Solana-USDT token.

[Via]

» Download CHAI APP: The News App for Tech Professionals 👇 (Android, iOS)