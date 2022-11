Following FTX’s announcement last week to file for bankruptcy, Voyager said it had reopened the bidding process for the company and is in active discussions with alternative bidders.

Previously, Binance’s bid for the U.S.-based Voyager had been shut out due to national security concerns. It is now preparing again to bid for the bankrupt lending platform Voyager Digital.

[Via]

