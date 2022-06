Cryptocurrency exchange Binance has opened 2,000 positions for hiring, Chief Executive Officer, Changpeng Zhao, said on June 15, a sharp contrast to a slew of job cuts by companies operating in the digital currency space.

The move by Binance comes amid extreme volatility in the cryptocurrency market as investors are dumping risky assets over fears that soaring inflation would force the U.S. Federal Reserve to aggressively raise interest rates and tip the economy into a recession.