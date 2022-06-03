Binance to Sponsor The Weeknd’s Global Concert Tour

- The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange – Binance – joined forces with the popular Canadian singer The Weeknd. The platform will be the official sponsor of the artist’s upcoming tour in July.
- Binance will also partner with HXOUSE to release a non-fungible token collection for The Weeknd’s tour.
- In a recent statement, the exchange said it is “excited” to become the official financial backer of the Weeknd’s “After Hours Till Down” tour. The event will start on July 8 and be held across several cities in Canada and the USA.
