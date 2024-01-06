Biometric cloning and AePS frauds account for 11% of cyber financial crimes in 2023: I4C

- Rajesh Kumar, CEO of the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), revealed that 11% of cyber financial crimes in 2023 were due to biometric cloning and Aadhaar-enabled Payment System (AePS) frauds.
- Most of these frauds originated from Jharkhand and Bihar, with fraudsters misusing the system to siphon off people’s money using cloned biometrics.
- The data is significant given the government’s denial of Aadhaar-related financial scams, especially in light of a surge in AePS frauds in Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana.