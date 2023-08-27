Subscribe

Birds Rapidly Declining in India Due to Major Threats: New Report

  • The report, based on data from 30,000 birdwatchers, revealed a significant decline in bird species, including raptors, migratory shorebirds, and ducks.
  • The contributing factors include urbanisation, infrastructural development, environmental pollutants, and climate change, leading to disruption of reproduction, changed behaviour, and new interactions between species.
  • Urbanised regions and commercial monocultures harbor fewer bird species, and the rise of wind turbines and power lines also pose a significant threat to birds.
