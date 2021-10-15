Bitcoin breaks $60,000 for the first time since April as crypto ETFs look set for watershed SEC approval

Bitcoin topped $60,000 for the first time since April on Friday as investors celebrated the prospect of the SEC approving the first US bitcoin futures ETF within days.

That takes bitcoin’s year-to-date gains to roughly 107%. Market sentiment is on the upturn as the SEC is ready to allow the first US bitcoin futures ETF to start trading next week, according to Bloomberg.

Crypto traders seem to have brushed off comments from JPMorgan boss Jamie Dimon that bitcoin is “Worthless,” and Bank of England’s deputy governor Jon Cunliffe warning that the coin could trigger a 2008-level meltdown.