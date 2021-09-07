Bitcoin Faces Biggest Test As El Salvador Makes It Official Currency, buying 400 bitcoins ahead of the roll-out

HomeNewsBitcoin Faces Biggest Test As El Salvador Makes It Official Currency, buying 400 bitcoins ahead of the roll-out
If the experiment is a success, other countries may follow El Salvador’s lead. Bitcoin is undergoing the biggest test in its 12-year history as El Salvador becomes the first country to adopt it as legal tender Tuesday.
If the experiment is a success, other countries may follow El Salvador’s lead. Its adoption will get an initial boost from the government’s Bitcoin wallet Chivo, which comes pre-loaded with $30 worth of the currency for users who register with a Salvadoran national ID number.
Bitcoin ATMs. A pedestrian opens a door to a Chivo Bitcoin automated teller machine booth at Gerardo Barrios plaza in San Salvador, El Salvador, on Saturday, August 28, 2021.