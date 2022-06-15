Bitcoin Fear and Greed Index Shows “Extreme Fear”; Lowest Levels Since the COVID-19 Crash

The predominantly bearish trend resulted in a massive shift in investors’ beliefs and overview of the market. This is best presented by the Bitcoin Fear and Greed Index – a metric determining the overall sentiments by gauging different sorts of data, such as volatility, surveys, social media comments, and more.

It displays the end results from 0 (extreme fear) to 100 (extreme greed). Ever since the start of May, the Index has been deep inside “extreme fear.” The past few days saw another decline in the metric, which now shows 7 – the lowest position since the COVID-19 pandemic.