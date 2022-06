The Bitcoin-funded Chivo Pets, the first public veterinary hospital in El Salvador, opened its doors last month with an inaugural visit from President Bukele.

Far from being a gimmick, each service costs a flat rate of just $0.25, with the option to pay in Bitcoin via the Chivo Wallet or other cryptocurrency wallets. In contrast, an emergency vet visit in the U.S. can cost up to $8,000, giving unfortunate pet owners in this situation an unthinkable choice.