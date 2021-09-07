    Bitcoin mining consumes 0.5% of all electricity used globally and 7 times Google’s total usage

    • Bitcoin mining consumes around 91 terawatt-hours of electricity annually.
    • With increased competition, bitcoin mining has become an industry of its own, requiring specialized machines, servers, and huge data centers with enough cooling capacity to keep the computers from overheating.
    • As noted, the internal mining process itself has become more complex; according to the New York Times, a single desktop computer could easily mine bitcoin back in 2011, when the cryptocurrency had little following.
    [Via]
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    Total
    0
    Shares

    Sign Up for NextBigWhat Newsletter

    Daily.