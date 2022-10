Bitcoin mining difficulty is an expression of how many hashes, or guesses, a miner needs to produce the cryptographic string that earns it the right to add the next block of transactions to the chain.

For context, the Bitcoin network mining difficulty reached a peak of 25 trillion last year before it plummeted to 14 trillion following the crackdown on miners in China.

[Via]

