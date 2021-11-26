Bitcoin surpasses PayPal in terms of value transferred and now sets sights on Mastercard : Report

HomeNewsBitcoin surpasses PayPal in terms of value transferred and now sets sights on Mastercard : Report
The Bitcoin network already processes more volume by dollar value than PayPal, and the largest decentralized cryptocurrency network in the world by market capitalization could outstrip Mastercard by as early as 2026.
Three factors could see the Bitcoin network rise to the level of the two credit card giants in terms of total volume processed: the total number of transactions, the average amount of Bitcoin sent per transaction and the rise of the price of Bitcoin.
The trend could change in the future, but a rise in price to $245,000 at the current volume would also bring Bitcoin to match Mastercard.