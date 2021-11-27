Bitcoin tumbles as new coronavirus variant shakes markets

HomeNewsBitcoin tumbles as new coronavirus variant shakes markets
Bitcoin tumbled almost 8% on Friday after the discovery of a new, potentially vaccine-resistant coronavirus variant saw investors dump riskier assets for the perceived safety of bonds, the yen, and the dollar.
Bitcoin, the largest digital currency, fell as much as 7.8% to $54,377, its lowest since Oct. 12.
Bitcoin hit an all-time high of $69,000 earlier this month as more large investors embraced cryptocurrencies, with many drawn to its purported inflation-resistant qualities.