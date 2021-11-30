Home News ‘Bitcoin will not be Accepted as Currency, No Data on Cryptocurrency Transactions’: FM
- Responding to a question in the Lok Sabha, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Monday said that the government has no proposal to recognize Bitcoin as a currency in the country.
- She also informed the Lok Sabha that the government does not collect data on Bitcoin transactions.
- The Bill seeks to ban all but a few private cryptocurrencies to promote underlying technologies while allowing an official digital currency by RBI.
