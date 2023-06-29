BlackBerry Scores Unexpected Q1 Profit Boosted by Cybersecurity Business

- BlackBerry experienced a surprise Q1 profit due to increased client spending on its cybersecurity products and advancing enterprise software in the automotive sector.
- The company reported a profit of 6 cents per share exceeding the expected loss of 5 cents per share, and revenues of $373 million outperformed analysts’ estimate of $160.4 million.
- Although BlackBerry shut its flagship business last year, it signed a deal to sell patents related to its mobile devices for up to $900 million to Malikie Innovation Limited in March.