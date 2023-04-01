- BlackRock and Invesco have marked down their holdings in Byju’s and Swiggy.
- BlackRock has cut Byju’s valuation by almost 50%.
- Invesco has decreased Swiggy’s stake value by more than 23%.
- This is due to corrections in the tech market.
BlackRock and Invesco reduce Byju’s and Swiggy valuations as tech market corrects
