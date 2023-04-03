- BlackRock, Morgan Stanley, Jeffrey Gundlach, and other big-name investors on Wall Street have issued warnings about the US economy slipping into a recession.
- Banking turmoil has left economic confidence in tatters.
BlackRock, Jeffrey Gundlach, and Jeremy Siegel issue recession warnings as banking turmoil impacts economic confidence
- BlackRock, Morgan Stanley, Jeffrey Gundlach, and other big-name investors on Wall Street have issued warnings about the US economy slipping into a recession.
- Banking turmoil has left economic confidence in tatters.
[Via]