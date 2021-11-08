Blockchain metaverse startups: Unparalleled investment potential

Metaverse ETF is an exchange-traded fund that operates similar to a stock market, except for crypto-based investments in Metaverse companies. At present, the Metaverse ETF has a median market capitalization of $74 billion, with investments spread across 41 companies (holdings) in eight countries.
It’s a collection of investments in a range of companies – known as an index – giving investors access to a broad segment of the metaverse market.
As an investment opportunity, metaverse companies, especially ones at the ICO and IDO stage are unparalleled in their upward potential, provided that you pick wisely, of course.