    Blockchain metaverse startups: Unparalleled investment potential

    • Metaverse ETF is an exchange-traded fund that operates similar to a stock market, except for crypto-based investments in Metaverse companies. At present, the Metaverse ETF has a median market capitalization of $74 billion, with investments spread across 41 companies (holdings) in eight countries.
    • It’s a collection of investments in a range of companies – known as an index – giving investors access to a broad segment of the metaverse market.
    • As an investment opportunity, metaverse companies, especially ones at the ICO and IDO stage are unparalleled in their upward potential, provided that you pick wisely, of course.
