Home News Blockchain technology will revolutionise the financial industry : Mukesh Ambani
- Business tycoon Mukesh Ambani on Friday asserted his faith in blockchain, a technology he predicted would redefine the financial world.
- Ambani’s telecom venture, Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, has accelerated internet adoption in India since its launch in 2016.
- With the 5G rollout expected next year, Ambani said the country is well on its way to being among countries with the most advanced telecom infrastructure in the world.
[Via
]
Sign Up for NextBigWhat Newsletter
Daily.