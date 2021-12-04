    Blockchain technology will revolutionise the financial industry : Mukesh Ambani

    • Business tycoon Mukesh Ambani on Friday asserted his faith in blockchain, a technology he predicted would redefine the financial world.
    • Ambani’s telecom venture, Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, has accelerated internet adoption in India since its launch in 2016.
    • With the 5G rollout expected next year, Ambani said the country is well on its way to being among countries with the most advanced telecom infrastructure in the world.
