BlockFi is planning to lay off some of its workers while the troubled firm prepares for a possible chapter 11 itself and acknowledging it has “significant exposure” to bankrupt exchange FTX,

The cryptocurrency lender paused withdrawals and limited activity on its platform last week, saying it couldn’t operate business as usual given the uncertainty about FTX.

