BloodyStealer malware targets gamers, scrapes cookies, passwords and payment data

BloodyStealer has been used to steal gamers’ accounts on popular gaming platforms such as Steam, Epic Games Store, and EA Origin, with features to avoid analysis and detection, and a low subscription price, among other capabilities, a statement said.

The Moscow-based firm added in its statement that BloodyStealer is a prime example of the type of threat online gamers face, and that an overview of the game-related products stolen and sold on the darknet can be found in its latest report on related data threats.

Stolen accounts do not come from accidental data leaks, but are the result of deliberate cybercriminal campaigns that employ malware such as BloodyStealer.