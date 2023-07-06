Bluesky secures $8M seed funding and launches first paid service

- Bluesky, a Twitter competitor, announces an $8M seed round led by Neo and the launch of their first paid service providing custom domains for users.
- The funding will help Bluesky expand its team, cover operation costs, and enhance the AT Protocol used to power the application.
- Amid competition from Meta’s Threads app, Bluesky plans for revenue generation by experimenting with strategies; starting with offering paid services to sustain its network while avoiding users being the product as in advertising-based models.