Bluesky secures $8M seed funding and launches first paid service

  • Bluesky, a Twitter competitor, announces an $8M seed round led by Neo and the launch of their first paid service providing custom domains for users.
  • The funding will help Bluesky expand its team, cover operation costs, and enhance the AT Protocol used to power the application.
  • Amid competition from Meta’s Threads app, Bluesky plans for revenue generation by experimenting with strategies; starting with offering paid services to sustain its network while avoiding users being the product as in advertising-based models.
