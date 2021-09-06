HomeNewsBMW orders ₹1.75 lakh crore batteries as electric vehicle demand grows
BMW orders ₹1.75 lakh crore batteries as electric vehicle demand grows
BMW orders ₹1.75 lakh crore batteries as electric vehicle demand grows.
BMW AG has boosted orders for batteries cells to keep pace with accelerating demand for electric cars that made up for more than 11% of deliveries during the half of the year.
BMW’s increased cell orders are spread across China’s Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. and EVE Energy Co Ltd., South Korea’s Samsung SDI Co. and Sweden’s Northvolt AB. While BMW has readied a response to growing EV sales, it’s continued to be constrained by the dearth of semiconductors.