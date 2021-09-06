    BMW orders ₹1.75 lakh crore batteries as electric vehicle demand grows

    • BMW orders ₹1.75 lakh crore batteries as electric vehicle demand grows.
    • BMW AG has boosted orders for batteries cells to keep pace with accelerating demand for electric cars that made up for more than 11% of deliveries during the half of the year.
    • BMW’s increased cell orders are spread across China’s Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. and EVE Energy Co Ltd., South Korea’s Samsung SDI Co. and Sweden’s Northvolt AB. While BMW has readied a response to growing EV sales, it’s continued to be constrained by the dearth of semiconductors.
