The electric scooter’s 8.9kWh lithium-ion battery gives it a 130km range on a single charge.

Its maximum output is 31 KW or 42 hp, with a rated output of 15 kW (20 hp). The CE 04 can sprint from 0 to 50 kph in 2.6 seconds. The battery can be charged from 0% to 100% in 4 hours and 20 minutes using a 2.3kW charger.