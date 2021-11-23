HomeNewsBNPL experienced a significant increase in client base during diwali
BNPL experienced a significant increase in client base during diwali
There has been a sharp uptake in BNPL over the past 1.5 years as customers are moving more towards online commerce.
A large share of customers may not be using credit cards and BNPL is one of the few credit products they use.
40% of our 3.5 million customer base is self-employed individuals who are typically not the target group for the traditional banking sector as they tend to focus on the salaried professionals working for MNCs and large companies.