    BNPL experienced a significant increase in client base during diwali

    • There has been a sharp uptake in BNPL over the past 1.5 years as customers are moving more towards online commerce.
    • A large share of customers may not be using credit cards and BNPL is one of the few credit products they use.
    • 40% of our 3.5 million customer base is self-employed individuals who are typically not the target group for the traditional banking sector as they tend to focus on the salaried professionals working for MNCs and large companies.
    [Via]
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    Total
    0
    Shares

    Sign Up for NextBigWhat Newsletter

    Daily.