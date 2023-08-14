BoAt and Noise Enter Smart Ring Market in India

BoAt and Noise Enter Smart Ring Market in IndiaAugust 14, 2023 2023-08-14 15:45
- BoAt and Noise, successful in contending with Apple, Samsung, and Huawei in India’s smartwatch market, plan to expand into smart rings.
- Last month, both companies announced their intention to launch smart rings in India, backed by growth in India’s smartwatch market.
- The primary factor for their success is the focus on affordable devices that mirror the look and feel of high-end wearables.
