    BoAt plans IPO, looks at a valuation of nearly $1.4 bn

    • Consumer electronics brand BoAt is exploring a public listing to raise funds and offer exits to some of its investors, three people familiar with the matter said.
    • BoAt, one of the top sellers of ear wear and wearable categories in India, is looking at a valuation of about $1.4 billion for the initial public offering expected between March and June next year, one of the three people said, requesting anonymity.
    • In April, BoAt received undisclosed funding from Qualcomm.
    [Via]
