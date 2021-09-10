BoAt plans IPO, looks at a valuation of nearly $1.4 bn

HomeNewsBoAt plans IPO, looks at a valuation of nearly $1.4 bn
Consumer electronics brand BoAt is exploring a public listing to raise funds and offer exits to some of its investors, three people familiar with the matter said.
BoAt, one of the top sellers of ear wear and wearable categories in India, is looking at a valuation of about $1.4 billion for the initial public offering expected between March and June next year, one of the three people said, requesting anonymity.
In April, BoAt received undisclosed funding from Qualcomm.