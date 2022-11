Iger is scheduled to return for a two-year stint, with a directive for “renewed growth” and to identify and prepare his successor. In a shocking leadership shakeup, current CEO Bob Chapek steps down.

Iger said he’s returning “with an incredible sensor of gratitude and humility — and, I must admit, a bit of amazement.”

[Via]

» Download NBW APP: The Short News App for Busy Professionals 👇 (Android, iOS)