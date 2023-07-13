Bombay High Court Questions No Opportunity for Defense in Amended IT Rules

- The Bombay High Court, during a hearing, expressed surprise at the Amended IT rules’ lack of provision for a show cause notice by the Fact Check Unit (FCU) enabling a party to justify or defend their content.
- The court questioned the government’s selective action against ‘fake news’ pertaining only to its business and not all misleading information online.
- The bench also highlighted the lack of clarity on these rules’ application to print media, questioning the government’s impending plans for digital media.