Bombay High Court upholds restriction of statutory licenses to traditional broadcasting

- The Bombay High Court upheld a 2019 decision that statutory licenses under the Copyright Act of India are limited to traditional, non-internet-based broadcasting, dismissing an appeal by Wynk Music Ltd.
- The case revolved around copyright violations and the need for streaming platforms to secure proper licensing agreements with content owners.
- Justice G S Patel affirmed that the provision is restricted to ‘traditional non-internet-based radio and television broadcasting and performances alone’.