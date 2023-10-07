Subscribe

Bombay High Court upholds restriction of statutory licenses to traditional broadcasting

  • The Bombay High Court upheld a 2019 decision that statutory licenses under the Copyright Act of India are limited to traditional, non-internet-based broadcasting, dismissing an appeal by Wynk Music Ltd.
  • The case revolved around copyright violations and the need for streaming platforms to secure proper licensing agreements with content owners.
  • Justice G S Patel affirmed that the provision is restricted to ‘traditional non-internet-based radio and television broadcasting and performances alone’.
