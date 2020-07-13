Borofy is a rental marketplace where you can rent over 400 products (all sanitized)

The e-commerce rental marketplace Borofy.com acts as an aggregator to maximize the “idling capacity” of different underutilized assets, by making items available on rent for someone who needs it momentarily, say a GoPro for Goa trip. Borofy offers over 400 products, all sanitized with free delivery.

Bangalore

GET IT

About the founding team :

Shatadip Majumder is the Founder of Borofy, having over 9 years of experience in full-stack web development. He founded Borofy to solve the problem of temporary needs, like a camera for a trip or a PS4 Game Disc for the weekend at a cheap price point. Shatadip is also a vegan animal rights activist.

NextBigWhat profiles interesting products and startups (India + world). If you are building something interesting, submit the details here.