BPCL launches EV fast-charging stations at every 100 km on key national highway

- Under this corridor, BPCL has rolled out CCS-2 DC Fast chargers at 10 of its fuel stations along the 900 km route on both sides of the highway.
- Bharat Petroleum has planned to provide CCS-2 Electric Vehicle charging stations at its fuel stations at periodic intervals on all major national highways connecting major cities and economic centres in the country.
- The 10 CCS-2 EV fast-charging stations located at the BPCL fuel stations on the Chennai – Trichy – Madurai national highway will be located each at a distance of approx 100 kms.
[Via]