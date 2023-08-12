Brad DeLong on Intellectual and Technical Progress | Podcast Summary

Brad DeLong on Intellectual and Technical Progress | Conversations with Tyler
In this insightful discussion, Brad DeLong, a professor of economics at UC Berkley, explores the economic history of the 20th century, the significant transformations from 1870-1920, and the impact of technological advancements on society.
He also discusses the concept of a leisure society predicted by Keynes and why people still work extensively despite technological progress.
Need for Public Investment
A substantial boost of public investment is needed in Britain, along with a long-term plan to finance it.
A conservative government that promises future wealth taxes to keep the deficit under control could be a viable way forward.
Influence of Investor Confidence
Investor confidence significantly influences economic outcomes.
A conservative government that can make credible promises about future wealth taxes could help to boost investor confidence and support economic growth.
Role of Material Want
Modern economic growth is not a triumph of humanity over material want, but rather of material want over humanity and technology.
Material wants continue to drive economic growth and technological advancement, suggesting that Keynes may have underestimated the power of material want over humanity and technology.