Brain Hacks For Money & Growth With Neurologist Sid Warrier | The Ranveer Show 147 | Podcast Summary

This podcast discusses the practical application of neuroscience in everyday life to improve productivity, efficiency, and overall well-being.

Meditation affects different areas of the brain, including the prefrontal cortex, amygdala, and corpus callosum, leading to improved learning, emotional stability, and communication.

Think of going on a road trip…the better your car is…the better your road trip will be…similarly, mental health is about maintaining your body in order to maintain your mind. – Dr. Sid Warrier