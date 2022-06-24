Brands are flooding the metaverse, but gamers just don’t care

Apparently, the generation’s universal response to brands setting up shop in virtual worlds is a resounding /¯.Generally, people just have other things to do than to check out a virtual land plot or shopping mall owned by Coca-Cola or Burberry: 83% of respondents across generations said their primary reason to use metaverse-ish platforms was gaming.

There are plenty of proto-metaverse platforms that people use for at least some of the things we all might do in the metaverse in the future, including gaming, land ownership and NFT trading.