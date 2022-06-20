Brave roasts DuckDuckGo over Bing privacy exception

Brave CEO Brendan Eich took aim at rival DuckDuckGo by challenging the web search engine’s efforts to brush off revelations that its Android, iOS, and macOS browsers gave, to a degree, Microsoft Bing and LinkedIn trackers a pass versus other trackers.

Perhaps more noteworthy than Brave dunking on DuckDuckGo, is the fact that Microsoft’s Bing openly describes how to track ad conversions even when people are using privacy protections that block third-party cookies and are expecting not to be monitored.