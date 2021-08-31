Brazil’s Petlove raises $150M from Riverwood, SoftBank to sell pet products and services online
Today, the company continues to operate an online store offering a wide range of pet products and services.
Brazil is the fourth largest pet market in total spend, the company says.
According to the Instituto Pet Brasil, total sales of the Brazilian pet market surpassed US$7 billion in 2020, growing 13.5% compared to the previous year, while Petlove grew 65%. Overall, pet ownership in the country is high, with 60% of Brazilians owning pets, compared to 50% in the U.S. Petlove has more than 400 employees, according to PitchBook.