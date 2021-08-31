    Brazil’s Petlove raises $150M from Riverwood, SoftBank to sell pet products and services online

    • Today, the company continues to operate an online store offering a wide range of pet products and services.
    • Brazil is the fourth largest pet market in total spend, the company says.
    • According to the Instituto Pet Brasil, total sales of the Brazilian pet market surpassed US$7 billion in 2020, growing 13.5% compared to the previous year, while Petlove grew 65%. Overall, pet ownership in the country is high, with 60% of Brazilians owning pets, compared to 50% in the U.S. Petlove has more than 400 employees, according to PitchBook.
